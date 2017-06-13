Pause for Thought

Another week of turmoil as we see a hung parliament, where Mrs May won but it feels like defeat, and Mr Corbyn (who lost) acting as if he has won.

Brexit looming and terror attacks in our streets. As a Christian, knowing I have someone to lean on who does have the world in His hands gives me great comfort, and trusting those words that we find in the book of Proverbs helps to keep me focused and give me real hope: “Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails” (Prov. 19:21). And as the hymn writer Edward Mote wrote, “On Christ, the solid rock, I stand; All other ground is sinking sand”. Reverend Captain Tim Stanford, St John’s Church, Worksop.