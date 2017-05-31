Pause for Thought

Why do we do what we do, Sunday by Sunday as we meet together in church services?

Can’t we worship on our own? Why do we sing songs, read the Bible, pray and so on? Does God need our worship and if so, why? Does it matter that there is a huge variety in how we do things? Is God so self-interested that He needs to hear our praise? I think God blesses those who praise Him in community. He helps us get our perspectives right and begin to see things from His point of view. Forrest Malloch, Poplars Church, Worksop.