Pause for Thought

We’re in a season of opinion polls, and it’s interesting to follow the ups and downs in the political world.

Another opinion poll last month, by a large media organisation, caught my eye. Apparently almost half the people surveyed believe in some form of life after death. In our post-modern culture the tendency is to dream up our own understanding of what life after death might be like, and make it our belief. I expect most religions have their own take on what happens to us after death. As a Christian my understanding is based on the teaching of Jesus. Something to think about? Chris Ledger, St John’s Church, Worksop.