Pause for Thought

This Sunday is Mothers day, the day that we remember our mums.

If we are lucky enough to have had a good mum or still have our mums with us, we can show them our appreciation for bringing us up and being there for us. It is right and proper that we thank those around us who have helped us through our lives, in the bad times and in the good. For me I also want to give a big shout out to God, who has always been there for me and has been more faithful than any parent ever could (I can say that even though I have had awesome parents). At this point you might think “that’s all very well for you to say. But what has God ever done for me?” The answer is the cross. “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). The truth is that God thought that rotten old me was worth dying for. Rev Captain Tim Stanford, St John’s Worksop.