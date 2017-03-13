Pause for Thought

People tend to know that Christians give up something, often alcohol or chocolate, for the weeks before Easter.

What people often don't know is that money saved is given away to charity. Christians may be lighter with healthier bodies by Easter, but also someone who is in need will have benefited too. Jesus taught belief in Him as God meant nothing if it didn't make people become more like Him. Challenging, yes, but in a loving and merciful way. God is generous so we should be generous. Be gentle with the Christians you know - they may be having withdrawal symptoms.Fr Spicer, Priory & St Paul's churches.