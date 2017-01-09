Pause for Thought

A New Year. Christmas is over for another year.
Many people are trying to get back into normal routine and to replenish the coffers after overspending and over-eating. In the church we are given the opportunity to renew our relationship with God through Jesus Christ. In many churches there is a Covenant Service. This is where we remember what the relationship is and what we have promised to do as our part of the relationship. We are reminded of what God does for us in terms of his presence and strength. Thus we are able to replenish our spiritual coffers. Give God a chance in your life this year. Reverend Alan M. Hindmarch, Carlton Methodist Church.