Pause for Thought

I am informed that the Bible has more than 3,000 promises from God.

It therefore makes sense to me that if we pray into those promises, then we align our prayers with His will. Sounds great to me. Here’s a good one, “Good people bless and build up their city.” Proverbs 11:11. What if the good people of Worksop pray into this promise during what’s left of Advent. Wow! Have a blessed Christmas and take courage as we look forward to new and good things in 2017. Chris Ledger, St John’s Church, Worksop.