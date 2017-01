Explore the Arts - lectures held at 1.50pm at St Anne’s Church Hall, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop S80 1NJ. Visitors are welcome at £6 per lecture. There is free parking at the hall. February 1, 1.30pm, annual general meeting prior to the lecture on “Dale Chihuly: the world’s foremost glass artist” by Charles Hadjamach

More information available by visiting www.eastmidlandsnadfas.co.uk/dukeries.