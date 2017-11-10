COMMUNITY: 7 Project - volunteers needed

7 Project (www.7project.co.uk) registered charity number 1151693, is now fully open weekly on Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm. It offers a ‘safe’ place for men and women with life controlling addictions and poor mental health, to receive refreshments and socialise in pleasant surroundings. For further information please contact Shaun Cummings (7 Project Leader) on 07923 109652 or support@7project.co.uk

Volunteers Needed

7 Project is looking for men and women (over 18 years of age) to work as volunteer support workers.

Preferably with experience but not essential as full training will be given.

Working with clients who live with life controlling addictions such as drug/alcohol, mental health and homelessness. If you feel you have the necessary skills and heart, contact Shaun Cummings (7 Project leader) on 07923 109652 or email:- support@7project.co.uk.