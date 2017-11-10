COMMUNITY: 7 Project

Search

You are invited to a ‘7 Project’ film premiere of ‘The Shack’, on Saturday, November 18, from 7pm, at Gospel Hall, 14 Church Walk, Worksop. Free popcorn and pop available. Phone/text Shaun Cummings on 07923 109652 or email support@7project.co.uk for further details.