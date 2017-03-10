COLUMN: Visit the places on the pages

It’s been all about literature lately with schools recently celebrating World Book Day. In honour of the written word the travel experts (and bookworms!) at HolidayExtras.comhave come up with holiday suggestions based on some of the best novels inspired by destinations.

Books about travel have been inspiring, informing and educating people about the wonders of the world for generations and travel literature is still a vital point of reference. Now that travellers can access the insight of travel writers via tablet or book, they remain an invaluable point of advice and insight into planning an itinerary and where to visit next.

The Beach by Alex Garland – Thailand

A gripping tale about a British backpacker and his journey around Thailand. Although the book has a dark edge, The Beach has attracted many tourists to Thailand. Readers are taken to Bangkok, Koh Samui and Koh Phangnan before reaching the unrivalled sands of “The Beach”. After its film adaptation in 2000, its locations have become must-see destinations, including excursions to Maya Bay from neighbouring island Koh Phi Phi. Flights to Thailand range from £300 to £800. Travellers are advised to get vaccinations for hepatitis A and B around six weeks before their departure, with other innoculations dependant on planned activities.

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert – Italy, India and Bali

This contemporary memoir focuses on the writer’s trip around the world following her divorce and pursuit of happiness. Split into three sections, the book chronicles her life during four months in Italy (Eat), three months in India (Pray) and the end of the year in Bali (Love). Readers are treated to some of the most beautiful destinations in the world and it’s not surprising that many travellers have chosen a journey close to that of the author. Visitors can enter Bali visa-free for the first 30 days. British passport holders that meet India’s eligibility criteria can obtain a single entry e-tourist visa.

On The Road by Jack Kerouac – North America

The tale of the author’s trip around North America with a friend, this modern classic is a must-read for anyone who loves travel. It is one of the best books to come out of the Beat Generation focusing on a quest for self-knowledge and experience...sure to inspire you to pack your bags and follow in their footsteps!

Most British passport holders can enter the US for up to 90 days on the visa waiver programme.

